Danica Patrick Opens Up About Dating: NASCAR World Reacts

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA - OCTOBER 02: Danica Patrick speaks onstage at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2018 at Ritz Carlton Hotel on October 2, 2018 in Laguna Niguel, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fortune)

Former NASCAR driver turned business woman Danica Patrick has been in some notable relationships over the years.

Patrick, who most notably dated Aaron Rodgers for multiple years, is now single, after breaking up with her recent boyfriend, Carter Comstock.

The former NASCAR driver is enjoying single life, though.

"It’s cool," Patrick said of being single. "I think that turning 40 and being single … I was in a lovely relationship for a year and that ended in January, the beginning of the year. To sort of step into my next decade alone was like, wow, OK. That kid ship might be sailing. I have no plans for my birthday right now because I’m now all of a sudden alone."

"There were some of those feelings of sadness in a way. But I also love being able to be spontaneous and spend time with my girlfriends and go on trips. My life these days is like a jigsaw puzzle that I’m fitting together [with] work trips and play trips. So I’m going to focus on that. And when the right guy comes along, I’ll know it."

NASCAR fans appreciate the honesty.

"Strong and confident! An inspiration to other women!" one fan admitted.

"On my way babe," one fan joked.

Patrick, meanwhile, has been able to enjoy herself, both personally and professionally, with a lot of activities this summer.

Best of luck moving forward, Danica.