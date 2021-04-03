Danica Patrick Reveals A Major Benefit Of Her Retirement

Danica Patrick is enjoying life away from the race track, even after he recent split with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The former NASCAR star dated the reigning NFL MVP for more than a year. Some thought they would take the next step in their relationship, but the couple broke up at some point in 2020.

Relatively newly single, Patrick is taking some time for herself. Earlier this week, she posted a video to her Instagram showing her on the ski slopes.

Patrick said one of the “funnest” things she’s done since retiring from racing is attempting new sports.

“Wake boarding, snow boarding, skiing, riding camels,” she continued. “It’s also a great way to start experiencing new places, balance vaca drinking with activity, and maybe even fire some new some new neurological pathways and muscles along the way.”

She had some advice for everyone who is a little scared to try something new. “Whether you are scared to try or have been delaying a curiosity…get out there and make your bucket list a live list,” she said.

Patrick is taking full advantage of her time now that she’s not focused on racing.