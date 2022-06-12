Danica Patrick Reveals New Side To Herself: Fans React

HOMESTEAD, FL - NOVEMBER 17: Danica Patrick, driver of the #10 Aspen Dental Ford, speaks during a press conference announcing her retirement from full-time racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 17, 2017 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Danica Patrick continues to be an open book on social media.

The former NASCAR and IndyCar driver has opened up about a new side to herself in a recent Instagram post.

"I’m a deep thinking hippie chick who loves to learn...... so what would you guys like me to do podcasts about?! Or, who would you like me to do them with?!

"Health, aliens, fitness, philosophy, entrepreneurs, food, space, scientist, anti-aging, travel....??????? Tell me what and who you’re curious about!"

Fans appreciate the openness.

"Love this!!!!!!" one fan wrote.

"Health, specifically homeopathic medicine vs western medicine. Overall wellness. Watching your journey to navigate health has been enlightening, I appreciate the content," another fan added.

"That’s cool !! More talk about how music sooths a individual.dance, free spirit , love and smoke weed !!" another fan added.

STAFFORD SPRINGS, CONNECTICUT - JUNE 12: CBS driver analysts, Danica Patrick looks on during practice for the Inaugural Superstar Racing Experience Event at Stafford Motor Speedway on June 12, 2021 in Stafford Springs, Connecticut. (Photo by Elsa/SRX via Getty Images)

NASCAR's Cup Series, meanwhile, is set to continue on Sunday afternoon.

The Sonoma race will begin at 4:30 p.m. E.T. on FS1.