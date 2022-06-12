Danica Patrick Reveals New Side To Herself: Fans React
Danica Patrick continues to be an open book on social media.
The former NASCAR and IndyCar driver has opened up about a new side to herself in a recent Instagram post.
"I’m a deep thinking hippie chick who loves to learn...... so what would you guys like me to do podcasts about?! Or, who would you like me to do them with?!
"Health, aliens, fitness, philosophy, entrepreneurs, food, space, scientist, anti-aging, travel....??????? Tell me what and who you’re curious about!"
Fans appreciate the openness.
"Love this!!!!!!" one fan wrote.
"Health, specifically homeopathic medicine vs western medicine. Overall wellness. Watching your journey to navigate health has been enlightening, I appreciate the content," another fan added.
"That’s cool !! More talk about how music sooths a individual.dance, free spirit , love and smoke weed !!" another fan added.
NASCAR's Cup Series, meanwhile, is set to continue on Sunday afternoon.
The Sonoma race will begin at 4:30 p.m. E.T. on FS1.