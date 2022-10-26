Danica Patrick Reveals Some Brutally Honest Health Advice

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 24: Danica Patrick chats with Sky Sports near the garage area before the Aramco U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on October 24, 2021 in Austin, TX. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Back in 2014, former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick got breast implants. Fast forward to March of 2022, and she had them removed.

Patrick had her implants removed due to symptoms of Breast Implant Illness. According to the FDA, symptoms include fatigue, brain fog, joint pain, anxiety and hair loss.

In an issue of PEOPLE, Patrick opened up about her recent health journey. She also provided some advice for anyone dealing with a similar situation.

"Trust your intuition," Patrick said, via PEOPLE. "Get them removed, and see how you feel."

Patrick added, "On a scale of one to 10, I'm probably a six right now. But I take better care of myself now than I ever have. Chasing perfection is a dead-end street. Learning how to come home to yourself is a beautiful thing."

Hopefully, Patrick's story can be a cautionary tale for anyone dealing with Breast Implant Illness.

And of course, we're wishing Patrick a full and speedy recovery.