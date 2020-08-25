Danica Patrick Shares Heartfelt Message After The Indy 500

This year’s Indianapolis 500 was a bit different since fans weren’t allowed to attend, but the iconic race still provided some great moments. Takuma Sato came out victorious at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

As previously mentioned, fans weren’t present at the race. However, Danica Patrick was there for the Indy 500, covering it for NBC Sports.

Following the Indy 500, Patrick went on Instagram to share a heartfelt message about her time at the event. Clearly she had a great experience this past weekend.

“It feels so special to be a part of the Indy 500,” Patrick wrote on Instagram. “The day felt odd until the planes and songs started. Then I was transported deep into my heart, to a place of such appreciation and gratitude. I sent my parents a thank you for getting me to where I am today before the race started….. I don’t take my opportunities or parents or accomplishments or the pivotal people along the way for granted.”

Here’s the full post from Patrick:

Patrick capped off her post with the following message: “Thanks indycar fam for a really great week with you. ‘Back home again in Indiana’ is how it felt.”

On Sunday, Patrick had a bold declaration about next year’s race, saying “I have a feeling that the 2021 Indy 500 is going to be perhaps the biggest one yet.”

It’ll be great to see the fans back in attendance for the Indy 500 next May.