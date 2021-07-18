Photos: When Danica Patrick Posed For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has a history of featuring notable athletes in their issues over the years. Former NASCAR star turned business woman Danica Patrick is among those to have posed for the iconic magazine.

Patrick, now 39, posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2008 and ’09.

“You could actually say I was on the cover,” Patrick said in an interview years ago. “I had a little image in the top right corner of the cover. I think Bar Refaeli was the cover girl that year.”

Patrick said she will never forget the experience of posing for the magazine.

“I had so much fun. It was a great experience and I loved it completely. Like, I wish I was a swimsuit model because it was really fun,” she added.

It’s been a notable year for Patrick, who is in a new relationship. The former NASCAR star broke up with Aaron Rodgers at some point last year. Patrick has since moved on and is dating Carter Comstock, a co-founder of Freshly, a meal delivery service.

“I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there’s nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that,” Patrick said earlier this year, via US Weekly. “But I’ve learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it’s like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum.”

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, meanwhile, will be out later this summer.