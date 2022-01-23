Look: Danica Patrick’s Coolest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Over the years, several notable athletes and celebrities have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

With shooting for the 2022 edition of the magazine underway, perhaps we’ll see another athlete or two posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Danica Patrick is among the most-notable athletes to have posed for the issue. The former NASCAR driver turned business woman has posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue on multiple occasions.

Here are some of Patrick’s coolest photos and shoots from the iconic magazine.

Patrick posed in 2008 and again in ’09.

“You could actually say I was on the cover,” Patrick joked in an interview years ago. “I had a little image in the top right corner of the cover. I think Bar Refaeli was the cover girl that year.”

Patrick admitted that she had dreams of becoming a swimsuit model.

“I had so much fun. It was a great experience and I loved it completely. Like, I wish I was a swimsuit model because it was really fun,” she added.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has shared some behind-the-scenes videos, too.

What athletes will we see posing in 2022?