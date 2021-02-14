Video: Huge Crash At The Daytona 500 This Afternoon

We’re only a couple of laps into the Daytona 500 and we’ve already had the big one.

Several big names were involved in a massive wreck early on in the Daytona 500 on Sunday afternoon. Multiple contenders were a part of the crash, which featured 10-plus drivers.

“CRASH! Multiple contenders are collected in this early accident in the Daytona 500,” NASCAR tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

Here’s video of the wreck, which occurred 14 laps into the race.

CRASH! Multiple contenders are collected in this early accident in the #DAYTONA500. pic.twitter.com/qZro3YXsTj — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 14, 2021

NASCAR on FOX tweeted out a full video of what happened leading up to the crash:

It’s been a rough start to the Daytona 500 overall. Shortly following the crash, there was a lightning strike in the area, prompting a red flag for the race.

The Daytona 500 will be delayed for at least 30 minutes and the weather forecast for the rest of the afternoon isn’t looking very good.

RED FLAG: Lightning strike in vicinity. Racing will be stopped for at least 30 minutes. #NASCAR — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) February 14, 2021

The 2021 Daytona 500 is airing on FOX. Stay tuned for updates on the race.