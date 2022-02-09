The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Daytona 500 Halting Tradition: NASCAR World Reacts

A general view of the Daytona 500.DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 18: General view of the frontstrech prior to the start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 60th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 18, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Earlier today, the motosports world learned that NASCAR plans to abandon its tradition of displaying the Daytona 500-winning car at the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America Museum.

That report came from Motorsport.com’s Nick DeGroot, who explained supply chain issues and other factors made NASCAR come to its conclusion.

“With the introduction of the Next Gen car, teams can’t afford to lose one of their race cars for the entire year. Supply chain issues, limited parts and delays in development have forced NASCAR to change how things are done, at least just for 2022.”

Fans understand the rationale behind the decision, but they’re still sad it came to this.

“This makes sense with the new rules, but is still sad to hear. This was a wonderful tradition and I hate to see it go,” one fan said.

“Smart move with teams struggling to get parts and cars,” said another fan.

“I understand it. I get why they’re doing it. But that definitely kills the effect. The whole point of displaying the winning Daytona 500 car…you get to see the ACTUAL winning Daytona 500 car. If it’s not the winning car it’s just another show car,” another fan said.

It’s clear fans don’t love the idea of NASCAR breaking tradition, but they understand why.

Hopefully everything returns to normal for the 2023 season and fans can enjoy seeing the winning car in the Hall of Fame.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.