Denny Hamlin Brings Trophy For Chase Elliott: NASCAR World Reacts

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - APRIL 08: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Sport Clips Haircuts Toyota, enters his car during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway on April 08, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Denny Hamlin was given the trophy at Pocono last weekend, after he appeared to take home the win at the Cup Series race.

However, both Hamlin and another driver were disqualified from the race, leading to a shocking result.

Chase Elliott is now the true champion.

Hamlin has reportedly brought the Pocono trophy to this weekend's race for Elliott.

"The trophy is here in Indianapolis. It will be transported to Chase. I told Chase and we had some good texts back and forth."

Good on Hamlin.

"Denny and Chase are friends now?" one fan wondered.

"The sportsmanship and respect that Denny and Chase have shown each other this past week is absolutely incredible. It’s a bad situation but they’ve been incredibly respectful to each other," another fan added.

"I want their social media people there recording this lmao," one fan added.

We do need video of the exchange, that is for sure.