Denny Hamlin Makes His Opinion On Bubba Wallace Very Clear

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 23: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx All in for Small Business Toyota, waits on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Denny Hamlin, a co-owner of 23XI Racing with Michael Jordan, gave his opinion on the Bubba Wallace-pit crew controversy from last weekend.

It's been a frustrating year for Wallace, who's had some unfortunate pit crew mistakes this season.

Hamlin made his opinion on the situation extremely clear this weekend.

"Denny Hamlin said a driver can’t embarrass a race team, and that hopefully Bubba Wallace continues to get better with his in-car radio comments to his team," Bob Pockrass tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

Perhaps the rest of the Cup Series season will go better for Wallace and Co. moving forward.

Wallace's pit crew needs to figure things out.