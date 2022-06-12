Denny Hamlin Makes Opinion On Rival Driver Extremely Clear

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 23: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx All in for Small Business Toyota, waits on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

NASCAR's Cup Series had major drama last week between drivers Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain.

There were collisions during the NASCAR Cup Series race, which didn't sit well with Hamlin. Chastain, meanwhile, apologized for how he raced.

But Hamlin doesn't appear to be changing his opinion.

Ahead of this weekend's race in Sonoma, Hamlin made his opinion on Chastain extremely clear.

“I think he knows where I stand.”

OK then.

Sunday afternoon's Cup Series race should be interesting. It's set to begin at 4:30 p.m. E.T.

It'll air on FS1.