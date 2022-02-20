Denny Hamlin Reacts To Crashing Out Of Daytona 500

Denny Hamlin was one of the NASCAR drivers who got knocked out of the Daytona 500 on Sunday afternoon.

The race was three laps in when there was a big collision involving Kyle Busch, Harrison Burton and William Byron. Hamlin was in one of the cars that got caught up in the crash.

After getting knocked out of the race, Hamlin spoke to the media and thinks that Brad Keselowski was over-aggressive.

“At that point, obviously it was over-aggressive since it caused the wreck but I saw it coming and that’s the tough part is that you can see 21 was kind of sideways and out of control and Brad wouldn’t let him go,” Hamlin said. “Eventually, you got to let him go and get his reins back and he just wouldn’t let him go.”

Denny Hamlin said Brad Keselowski was over-aggressive in the sense that he should have known Harrison Burton was having trouble with the push draft pic.twitter.com/mMeCxlfQV4 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 20, 2022

This was the first time Hamlin has not finished a race for his career so of course, he’s going to be a bit upset.

There were eight cars involved in the crash. You can see the rest of the Daytona 500 on FOX.