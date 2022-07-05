Look: Denny Hamlin Has 1-Word Reaction To His New Car

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - APRIL 08: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 Sport Clips Haircuts Toyota, enters his car during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway on April 08, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The NASCAR Cup Series will resume this Sunday for the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Denny Hamlin will be sporting a classic look for that race.

Hamlin will drive a red-and-white No. 11 Toyota for Sunday's race. Coca-Cola will be the primary sponsor for his vehicle.

On Tuesday morning, Hamlin reacted to a photo of his car for the Quaker State 400.

It's safe to say Hamlin is a fan of his paint scheme for this upcoming weekend's event.

Hamlin is one of four active Cup Series drivers in the Coca-Cola Racing family. The other three drivers are Austin Dillon, Joey Logano and Daniel Suarez.

During the previous Cup Series race, Hamlin finished in 17th place. He'll try to have a better performance at the Quaker State 400.

Coverage of this Sunday's race at Atlanta Motor Speedway begins at 3 p.m. ET on USA.