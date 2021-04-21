Details Emerge From Danica Patrick’s New Relationship

Just over a year ago, former NASCAR star Danica Patrick and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers went their separate ways despite rumors of an engagement on the horizon.

The reigning NFL MVP didn’t waste much time finding a new partner. Rodgers announced his engagement to actress Shailene Woodley earlier this year.

Not long later, the sports world learned that Patrick is in a new relationship as well. According to Us Weekly, she’s dating Carter Comstock.

“Comstock is the cofounder of Freshly, a meal-prep company that delivers meal kits that are ready to eat in three minutes,” the article says.

Here’s more about how their relationship started, via Us Weekly.

A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that the pair “were set up” by the cofounders of Beam, a direct-to-consumer wellness brand that both Patrick and Comstock are investors in. “They took their relationship slow for four months and decided to be exclusive in April,” the insider adds. “She’s very happy.”

Patrick opened up about her breakup with Rodgers and how that shaped her moving into new relationships.

“I think we learn the most about ourselves through relationships, but there’s nothing like heartbreak to really throw you in the deep end of that,” Patrick said this week, via US Weekly. “But I’ve learned a lot and as broken open as I was on the sad end, I have felt so much joy in so many more instances and so many more unlikely places than I ever have, so it’s like my heart got broken open to both ends of the spectrum.”

Congratulations to the new couple.