Fired NASCAR Driver Kyle Larson Addresses Potential Return

Back in April, Kyle Larson was fired by Chip Ganassi Racing for using a racial slur during an iRacing event. In addition to losing his chance to race at NASCAR events, the 27-year-old driver lost a plethora of his sponsorships.

Larson immediately issued an apology for his comments, but the damage was already done. Since losing his gig with NASCAR, Larson has spent time dirt racing. He’s the current leader in the National Sprint Car Rankings.

While there’s no denying Larson’s success on the dirt, the ultimate goal for most drivers is to compete in at the highest level possible. During an appearance on Winged Nation, he revealed if he would want to return to NASCAR.

“There’s a lot to weigh, and there’s nothing really that’s come up either,” Larson told Winged Nation. “I haven’t had to make too many tough decisions or anything like that. But yeah, definitely, if the opportunity was there I would love to give it a shot to get back and prove to the NASCAR world that I am a great race-car driver. And I know if I got the right opportunity, I could win a lot of races like I am right now.”

It’s uncertain at this time if NASCAR will ever welcome Larson back with open arms.

NASCAR has done its part over the past two months to show its support for racial equality in America. We’ve seen Bubba Wallace emerge as a star for the sport due to his courage on and off the racetrack.

Larson would need to prove that he’s learned from his mistake in order for NASCAR to even think about bringing him back.

Do you think NASCAR should give Larson a second chance?