Former NASCAR Driver Died On Sunday At 42

Eric McClure, a former NASCAR driver, passed away on Sunday morning, according to statements from his family and the series. He was 42 years old.

No information was given about the cause of McClure’s death. However, the former driver was seen posting on social media as recently as Saturday afternoon, according to the Associated Press.

NASCAR released a statement expressing its condolences to McClure’s family and friends.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of former driver and (team) owner Eric McClure. NASCAR extends its deepest condolences to Eric’s family and friends,” NASCAR said in a statement.

McClure spent most of his career racing in the Xfinity Series, making 288 starts over the course of 14 seasons. His best finish came at Daytona in 2013.

Health issues brought McClure’s career to an end in 2016. The driver suffered at least two concussions during his time racing and in 2019 said he was being treated for kidney failure.

Last October, McClue pleaded “no contest” to a misdemeanor domestic violence charge against his estranged-wife. Miranda McClure said that Eric McClure “choked and hit her in front of their children.” Eric was ordered to complete 12 months of active probation, complete substance abuse counseling and undergo a mental health assessment and any recommended counseling.

McClure’s family released a brief statement on Sunday asking for “prayers and support” during this time.

“The family of Eric Wayne McClure, former NASCAR driver, announces with great sorrow his passing on Sunday,” his family said in a statement, per ESPN. “They would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this very difficult time.”