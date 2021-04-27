Former NASCAR Owner Reacts To The Bubba Wallace Series

Earlier this month, Netflix announced some major Bubba Wallace news.

The popular streaming service announced that a documentary series will cover Wallace’s 2021 season with the new Michael Jordan-owned 23XI Racing team. A release date for the series is unclear, though Netflix is excited for it.

Netflix released a statement on the news.

“The series will take viewers behind the scenes of the 2021 NASCAR season through the eyes of the only Black driver at the top level of the sport and will explore Wallace, 23XI Racing, and NASCAR’s efforts to advocate for inclusion and equality in racing and beyond,” the statement read.

It’s been a big 12 months for Wallace, who became a leading voice for change within NASCAR following multiple incidents in 2020.

One former NASCAR owner doesn’t seem to be a big fan of the Netflix news, though. Bob Leavin, the former owner of Leavine Family Racing (replaced by 23XI Racing), took to Twitter to react to the news.

“Maybe Toyota is footing the bill and pushing the agenda to help sales. Remember it’s all about exposure Mike,” he tweeted to one fan.

Mike your guess is as good as mine, no clue sir. Maybe Toyota is footing the bill and pushing the agenda to help sales . Remember it’s all about exposure Mike https://t.co/AI5MW8kpRd — Bob Leavine (@BLeavine) April 27, 2021

Of course, others suggested that it’s probably because of the popularity of Michael Jordan and the rising presence of Bubba Wallace.

Could very well be the reason Adria https://t.co/Xgt7F7sRin — Bob Leavine (@BLeavine) April 27, 2021

However, Leavine also suggest other reasons.

I’m sure that’s part of it Mike , NASCAR will go to extremes to make news https://t.co/aWQAKliGjH — Bob Leavine (@BLeavine) April 27, 2021

Yes there are Jimmy but like you said it’s the money he has attracted recently . So you have to take it while it’s available https://t.co/aouakC7pCy — Bob Leavine (@BLeavine) April 27, 2021

Seems that way from what I hear https://t.co/TUw76P2LAq — Bob Leavine (@BLeavine) April 27, 2021

Leavine ended up sharing a lot of thoughts on his Twitter account.

In the end, Netflix is going to do what Netflix wants to do. Clearly, the streaming service feels that its audience has interest in Bubba Wallace and Michael Jordan (which is probably a safe bet).