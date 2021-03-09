Just a few months ago, former college football coach Tommy Tuberville ran for – and won – political office.

He might not be the only former sports figure to make the jump to the political arena. According to a new report, one of the biggest names from NASCAR over the past two decades could be doing the same.

Jason Hancock of the Missouri Independent listed a handful of candidates for the seat that will be vacated by Roy Blunt. According to the report, former NASCAR star Carl Edwards’ name has been floated.

“Another name coming up a lot this morning,” Hancock started in the tweet. “Retired NASCAR driver Carl Edwards. He was among those who publicly considered a run in 2018 against then-U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill.”

This shouldn’t come as a surprise after Edwards flirted with the idea of running for political office in 2018.

“I believe in America, and I believe that the Constitution is the set of rules that let us have all this success and this freedom,” Edwards told SiriusXM Radio in 2018. “And I think, like anyone, I care about that being there for generations to come. So yeah, if sometime in the future, there’s a chance for me to help that cause – to try to lend some assistance to not letting us get off track – then heck yeah, I’d consider it. But no, there’s no campaign started. I am not going to be doing anything anytime soon.”

Will he make the jump to the political arena?