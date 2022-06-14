FOX Announces TV Ratings For 2022 NASCAR Season

DAYTONA, FL - FEBRUARY 20: Brad Keselowski (#6 RFK Racing Kohler Generators Ford) leads during the Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on February 20, 2022 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There are still 10 races left until the playoffs begin for the NACAR Cup Series. That being said, FOX Sports has officially wrapped up its coverage for this season.

On Tuesday afternoon, FOX Sports released its ratings for this season. Overall, average viewership is up six percent from last year.

The 10 races that aired on FOX averaged 4,590,000 viewers. Last year, FOX averaged 4,159,000 viewers per race.

Additionally, FOX announced that the 2022 NASCAR Cup Season was the second most-streamed season all-time with an average minute audience of 35,714.

The final race of the season that aired on FOX took place at Sonoma Raceway. Daniel Suarez claimed a playoff spot with the win.

The NASCAR Cup Series will resume on June 26 at Nashville Superspeedway.

Upcoming races will air on either NBC or USA.