Hailie Deegan Has Message For Critics: NASCAR World Reacts

MADISON, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 20: Hailie Deegan, driver of the #1 Monster Ford, waits the grid prior to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 presented by CK Power at Gateway Motorsports Park on August 20, 2021 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

Things got a bit hectic during this weekend's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race.

Hailie Deegan summed up her day at Gateway with a message for her critics.

“Everyone was upset with everybody. … You could be dead last and you can see 10 trucks trying to wreck each other under caution," Deegan told reporters.

Deegan finished in 15th place in the event.

"One of her career best runs as a whole. Baby steps I guess," one fan tweeted.

"It’s clear that the truck series needs way more discipline. If we let the feeder series for the Cup series race like this then we can’t be surprised when we get the same kind of drivers in the cup series," another fan admitted.

"I just love this driver & hope for the best career for her," one fan added.

