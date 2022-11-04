Hailie Deegan Has Telling Comment About Xfinity Series Amid Uncertain Future

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 15: Hailie Deegan (#07 SS-GLR w/Jeff Lefcourt Ford Pristine Auction) prior to the start of the Alsco Uniforms 302 NASCAR Xfinity Series race, on October 15, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Matthew Bolt/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On Oct. 15, Hailie Deegan made her NASCAR Xfinity Series debut. She finished 13th in her No. 7 Ford.

Ever since Deegan made her Xfinity Series debut in October, NASCAR fans have been wondering what's next for her career.

It has been announced that Deegan will remain with Ford next year. However, it's unclear if she'll continue to compete in the Truck Series or move over to the Xfinity Series on a full-time basis.

After making her debut in Las Vegas, Deegan made it sound like she'd love to stick around in the Xfinity Series.

Deegan said, "If anyone is out there who wants to pay the bills, I am more than happy to race more Xfinity races."

In order for Deegan to compete in the Xfinity Series, she'll need sponsors to pay a hefty bill. She has addressed that reality in the past.

“When you run great, it helps deals for the future,” Deegan said. “Running Xfinity costs a very big bill. You’ve got to have sponsors to pay that bill. Trying to get the funding set is definitely tough, but we’re still trying to figure out what we’re doing."

Since 2021, Deegan has been competing full-time in the Truck Series. We'll have to wait a bit longer to find out what she'll be doing in 2023.