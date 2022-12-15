Hailie Deegan Says 'Big Announcement' Is Coming Today

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 15: Hailie Deegan (#07 SS-GLR w/Jeff Lefcourt Ford Pristine Auction) prior to the start of the Alsco Uniforms 302 NASCAR Xfinity Series race, on October 15, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Matthew Bolt/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Hailie Deegan will reveal some news this Thursday afternoon.

The 21-year-old driver said on Twitter that she's making a "big racing announcement" at noon ET on her YouTube channel.

Earlier this month, FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass said Deegan is expected to join ThorSport Racing. The stock car racing team looks poised to switch back to Ford with Christian Eckes moving to McAnally-Hilgemann Racing.

Deegan, a Ford driver sponsored by Monster Energy, finished 21st in the 2022 NASCAR Truck Series standings. She earned her highest finish when placing sixth at Talladega on Oct. 1.

Fans voted her as the Most Popular Driver in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this year, so adding Deegan could be a beneficial move for ThorSport or another team.

However, it's only speculation that Deegan will announce her alignment with a new team this afternoon. Curious fans can watch the live reveal on her YouTube channel.