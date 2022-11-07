Heartbreaking Photo Of The Gibbs Family Is Going Viral

Life is extremely fragile.

Saturday night, Coy Gibbs, the son of NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs and the father of NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs, was celebrating the Xfinity Series championship.

Sunday morning, the Gibbs family announced that Coy had passed away in his sleep.

"It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time," Joe Gibbs racing announced.

A now-heartbreaking photo of the Gibbs family is going viral on social media.

"So sad this photo taken last night #NASCAR . Coy in interview told me fatherhood comes first above everything. He meant it. He was so proud of his son...and will guide him now from above," a NASCAR fan tweeted.

Our thoughts continue to be with the Gibbs family during this difficult time.

May Coy rest in peace.