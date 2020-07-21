Indianapolis 500 Reportedly Makes Decision On Crowd Size

The Indianapolis 500, otherwise known as the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” has made a decision on fan attendance for the race this year.

The Indianapolis 500 will reportedly allow just 25 percent capacity for the race. That’s down 25 percent from the original 50 percent the event announced last month. As pandemic conditions worsen, the Indianapolis 500 was forced to cut down the fan attendance, once again.

Fans attending the limited capacity race later this year will also be required to wear face coverings at the event. The event will still take place on Aug. 23 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana.

The Indianapolis 500 holds upwards of 300,000 people, which includes infield seating. A 25 percent capacity would put the event’s fan attendance in the 70,000 range. No other professional sport is expected to have anywhere near that number attending games this year.

Indianapolis 500 still on track for Aug. 23 per IMS email. Attendance limited to 25 percent and everyone permitted entry must wear a mask. Ticket sales end Friday. Temperature checks at gates. Hand sanitizer will be issued. Prepackaged food at concessions. — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverAW) July 21, 2020

The Indianapolis 500 is also implementing other health measures, including temperature checks and issuing hand sanitizer to those in attendance. The even will clearly take into account the ongoing pandemic within the U.S.

It’ll be interesting to see whether or not the Indianapolis 500 sticks with a 25 percent capacity at the event next month. Most major sporting events won’t allow any fans at games this season, including the NBA and MLB.

There could be upwards of 70,000 fans at the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” next month. That could spell disaster in the midst of a pandemic. The Indianapolis 500 takes place on Aug. 23.