NBC Announces Special Addition To Indy 500 Coverage

NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson has taken his talents to the IndyCar Series. In September, he announced that he would join Chip Ganassi Racing as a part time driver over the next two years, after almost two decades in NASCAR. This weekend, hell make his first trip to the Indy 500, but not as a driver.

Johnson will be working with NBC Sports in their coverage of the famed race. He’ll be helping out with the network’s studio coverage in Indianapolis on May 30.

“To say I am excited for May in Indianapolis is an understatement,” Johnson said via NBC Sports. “I absolutely cannot wait to take it all in.”

Mike Tirico will host studio coverage of the race for NBC. He’ll be joined by former racing star Danica Patrick as well, making for a star-studded Indy 500 broadcast. Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jac Collinsworth will also be involved in pre-race coverage.

🏁 IT'S OFFICIAL 🏁@JimmieJohnson will join @miketirico and @DanicaPatrick for studio coverage of the 105th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 30 at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBC. pic.twitter.com/4zVNIMCk0L — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 4, 2021

Jimmie Johnson has two IndyCar races under his belt so far. He hasn’t challenged for a win, and has had some accidents along the way, but given his inexperience in IndyCar, most have defended the performances.

From Yahoo Sports, after his appearance at St. Petersburg a few weeks ago:

The first races of Johnson’s IndyCar foray were never going to be about challenging for wins or top fives. They were going to be about avoiding major trouble and getting Johnson valuable seat time in the car. So far, Johnson has been in some trouble. But it hasn’t been major. We’ll see if that keeps up over the course of his season.

The 45-year old is one of the most accomplished NASCAR drivers in the sport’s history. He took home seven NASCAR Cup Series Championship, winning most recently in 2016. Now in semi-retirement he gets to try his hand at the IndyCar circuit, and do some media work. Not a bad deal.

The 2021 Indianapolis 500 begins at 12:45 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 30.