Jeff Gordon Reacts To Landing New Job In NASCAR

The legendary Jeff Gordon has been out of the spotlight – even in the midst of his role with Fox Sports – since his retirement in 2015. The 49-year-old made a few headlines on Sunday, though, after landing a new gig in the NASCAR world.

Gordon was named the vice chairman at Hendrick Motorsports this week. He’ll work side-by-side with Rick Hendrick and presumabely be his successor in waiting. This also means his time in the booth with Fox Sports has come to an end.

“Gordon’s exact final decision for what he will do after this year is not yet known,” Stern said, via Sports Business Journal. “But sources say that while he’s enjoying the new three-man booth this season with first-year analyst Clint Bowyer and longtime play-by-play man Mike Joy, he also finds the prospect of taking on a bigger role with HMS as an intriguing prospect. As a result, he’s considering whether to leave the booth after this season.”

Gordon is excited for this new venture. He admitted as much on Sunday.

“I feel like I’m at the place in my life where I’m really ready for it,” Gordon said Sunday, via AP News. “I’m just really fortunate to work side-by-side with a guy that’s showed us all how to do it right for so many years, and will continue to do that for a number of years to come.”

It was only a matter of time before Jeff Gordon became more directly involved with Hendrick Motorsports. The time has come.

This, of course, is an unfortunate development for Fox Sports and its NASCAR coverage. Gordon was a fan-favorite in the booth.

