Jimmie Johnson Hints At Return: NASCAR World Reacts

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MARCH 19: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, prepares to drive during qualifying for the NTT IndyCar Series XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway on March 19, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The NASCAR world could be seeing Jimmie Johnson in 2023.

Earlier this year, the sport announced that it would be having a road-race in Chicago next year.

Johnson, one of the best drivers in recent NASCAR history, is apparently open to competing.

"I wouldn't rule it out," he told Sirius XM Radio.

NASCAR fans would certainly love to see it.

"That would be awesome!" one fan tweeted.

"YES YES YES YES!!!!!!!!!!" another fan added.

"How funny would it be if JJ absolutely rips it at nascars first street race and beats the field by half a lap," another fan suggested.

Make it happen, Jimmie.