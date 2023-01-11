Jimmie Johnson Makes Significant Announcement Amid NASCAR Return
On Wednesday, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson unveiled his rebranded team for the 2023 season.
Petty GMS has changed its name to Legacy Motor Club. Johnson will drive the No. 84 vehicle for the team.
For years, Johnson drove the No. 48 for Hendrick Motorsports. Switching over to No. 84 is quite the reversal - literally and figuratively.
Maury Gallagher, the primary owner of Richard Petty's organization, released a statement on the name change and Johnson's future with Legacy Motor Club.
"With the addition of Jimmie in an ownership role, we knew change was inevitable with his experience and knowledge," Gallagher said. "Our goal is to win races, win championships and to represent our partners by performing at the highest level. The new image of Legacy M.C. is something that will allow us to stand out and foster a team environment that breeds success."
Johnson bought into the ownership group for Legacy Motor Club in November. He's looking forward to "creating a new legacy in this sport outside of the race car."
It's important to note that Johnson will run a limited driving schedule this upcoming season.