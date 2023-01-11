Jimmie Johnson Makes Significant Announcement Amid NASCAR Return

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MARCH 19: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, prepares to drive during qualifying for the NTT IndyCar Series XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway on March 19, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

On Wednesday, seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson unveiled his rebranded team for the 2023 season.

Petty GMS has changed its name to Legacy Motor Club. Johnson will drive the No. 84 vehicle for the team.

For years, Johnson drove the No. 48 for Hendrick Motorsports. Switching over to No. 84 is quite the reversal - literally and figuratively.

Maury Gallagher, the primary owner of Richard Petty's organization, released a statement on the name change and Johnson's future with Legacy Motor Club.

"With the addition of Jimmie in an ownership role, we knew change was inevitable with his experience and knowledge," Gallagher said. "Our goal is to win races, win championships and to represent our partners by performing at the highest level. The new image of Legacy M.C. is something that will allow us to stand out and foster a team environment that breeds success."

Johnson bought into the ownership group for Legacy Motor Club in November. He's looking forward to "creating a new legacy in this sport outside of the race car."

It's important to note that Johnson will run a limited driving schedule this upcoming season.