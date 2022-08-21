Jimmie Johnson Making Progress: NASCAR World Reacts

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MARCH 19: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, prepares to drive during qualifying for the NTT IndyCar Series XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway on March 19, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Longtime NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson continues to make progress in the IndyCar world.

"My first IndyCar race under the lights and I came home in P14," Johnson wrote.

NASCAR fans are impressed.

"Great job Jimmie!! Still making that progress. It's just gonna keep getting better from here," one fan tweeted.

"+7 from start. Inside top 20 in standings. Progress. Proud of you and your team," another fan wrote.

"I will forever be a fan, 21 years and counting. Watching you race is a privilege, I got to see you run NASCAR in person and hopefully someday I get to see you run Indy in person," one fan added.

It will be fun to watch Johnson moving forward.