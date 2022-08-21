Jimmie Johnson Making Progress: NASCAR World Reacts
Longtime NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson continues to make progress in the IndyCar world.
Johnson, a longtime NASCAR star, has been making progress in his IndyCar pursuit.
"My first IndyCar race under the lights and I came home in P14," Johnson wrote.
NASCAR fans are impressed.
"Great job Jimmie!! Still making that progress. It's just gonna keep getting better from here," one fan tweeted.
"+7 from start. Inside top 20 in standings. Progress. Proud of you and your team," another fan wrote.
"I will forever be a fan, 21 years and counting. Watching you race is a privilege, I got to see you run NASCAR in person and hopefully someday I get to see you run Indy in person," one fan added.
It will be fun to watch Johnson moving forward.