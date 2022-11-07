Jimmie Johnson Praying For The Gibbs Family On Sunday

AVONDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 05: Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, celebrates with his father, Coy Gibbs and mother, Heather Gibbs in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 05, 2022 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The NASCAR world has come together to offer its condolences to Joe Gibbs, Ty Gibbs and the entire Gibbs family on Sunday.

Coy Gibbs, who was one of the co-owners of Joe Gibbs Racing, passed away in his sleep on Saturday night. The son of Joe and father of Ty, Coy died hours after his son captured the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship in Phoenix.

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson offered his well-wishes for the Gibbs family on Twitter this afternoon.

"Sending all of our love and prayers to the Gibbs family and Joe Gibbs Racing," Johnson wrote.

Ty Gibbs did not race in the No. 23 Camry for 23XI Racing at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday.

“We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Coy Gibbs,” NASCAR chairman and CEO Jim France said in a statement. “On behalf of the France Family and all of NASCAR, I extend my deepest condolences to Joe, Pat, Heather, the Gibbs family and everyone at Joe Gibbs Racing on the loss of Coy, a true friend and racer.”

Our thoughts and prayers remain with the entire Gibbs family.