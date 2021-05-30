Jimmie Johnson Reacts To Sunday’s Indianapolis 500

Helio Castroneves claimed victory at the historic Indianapolis 500 today, winning the title for the fourth time in his two decades of racing on the NASCAR circuit.

Following the race, NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson had a message for the 46-year-old driver. Taking to Twitter, he congratulated Castroneves on his historic win and praised him for getting a win “for the veterans.”

“What an incredible win by @h3lio!!!” Johnson’s Carvana Racing team tweeted on his behalf. “Thanks for following along everyone and can’t wait to get back on track in the @Carvana car at the [Detroit Grand Prix]!”

Castroneves won a nail-biter over 24-year-old driver Alex Palou. He passed Palou with two laps remaining and beat him by less than half a second to get the big win.

He then celebrated his win with his signature Spider-Man-esque fence climb to savor the moment with the fans.

With his win at the Indy 500 today, Helio Castroneves became the fourth-oldest winner of the prestigious race. Bobby Unser won it at 47 in 1981, Al Unser won it at age 47 in 1987, and Emerson Fittipaldi won it at 46 in 1993.

2021 has been a renaissance year for the Brazilian racer, who won the 2021 24 Hours of Daytona earlier this year.

2021 in general has been an incredible year for athletes in their 40s. Tom Brady won a Super Bowl at 43, Phil Mickelson won the PGA Championship at 50, and now Castroneves wins the Indy 500.

Those men have all found the Fountain of Youth it seems.