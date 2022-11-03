Jimmie Johnson Reportedly Finalizing Blockbuster NASCAR Move

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MARCH 19: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Carvana Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, prepares to drive during qualifying for the NTT IndyCar Series XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway on March 19, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Longtime NASCAR and IndyCar driver Jimmie Johnson is reportedly finalizing a massive move in the sport.

According to a report from Jordan Bianchi, the legendary NASCAR driver is finalizing a big move ahead of the 2023 season.

"Jimmie Johnson is finalizing a deal to obtain an ownership stake within the Petty GMS organization starting in 2023, sources close to Johnson and Petty GMS have told @TheAthletic. Johnson will also drive in select races for the team. An announcement is expected this week," he reported on Wednesday evening.

Johnson has stepped away from full-time NASCAR driving in recent years, but he'll be getting back into the sport in a major way moving forward.

NASCAR fans are pretty thrilled by the news.

"No way. Man this is wild," one fan wrote.

"All the W’s!!!" another fan added on social media.

"If they don’t rename the team GMS7X Racing … we riot," another fan wrote.

An official announcement on the Johnson move is expected to come soon.