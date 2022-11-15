Joe Gibbs Racing Announces Decision On Ty Gibbs

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 29: Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway on October 29, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

On Tuesday, it was officially announced that Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs will be moving over to the Cup Series on a full-time basis.

Gibbs will fill in the roster spot for Joe Gibbs Racing that was left behind by Kyle Busch. He'll drive the No. 54 Toyota.

It was announced that Gibbs' crew chief from the 2022 season, Chris Gayle, will make the move with him from the Xfinity Series to Cup Series.

During the 2022 season, Gibbs won seven races. He clinched his title with a win at Phoenix Raceway.

This move isn't really a surprise. Gibbs has been on the rise for the past two years.

In addition to being crowned the 2022 Xfinity Series champion, Gibbs claimed the ARCA Menards Series title in 2021.

Gibbs' move to the Cup Series won't come without any controversy. He bumped his own teammate out of first place at Martinsville Speedway in late October. Countless fans called him "selfish" for doing that.

Nonetheless, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series should be a fun ride.