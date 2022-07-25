Joe Gibbs Racing Announces Surprising Decision On Disqualification

LONG POND, PA - JULY 24: Kyle Busch (#18 Joe Gibbs Racing M&M's Toyota) drives during the NASCAR Cup Series M&MS Fan Appreciation 400 on July 24, 2022 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Joe Gibbs Racing has made a stunning decision regarding the disqualification ruling from Pocono.

It was announced just moments ago that Joe Gibbs Racing will not appeal the disqualifications of Nos. 11 and 18.

That ensures Chase Elliott as the winner of Sunday's M&M's Fan Appreciation 400.

It's unclear why Joe Gibbs Racing didn't appeal.

"Bit of a surprise here: Joe Gibbs Racing isn’t going to appeal its double DQ. I figured they might roll the dice and see what the appeals panel said, but NASCAR says the deadline passed with no notice of an appeal filed. Chase Elliott is officially the Pocono winner," writes Jeff Gluck.

This is an unfortunate development for both Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch, who finished first and second respectively.

In the post-race inspection, NASCAR crews found issues, leading to their disqualifications.

It was believed Joe Gibbs Racing would appeal, but the team might not have a case worth fighting for.

“In our review of the post-race infractions on the 11 and 18 cars at Pocono, it was discovered that a single piece of clear tape was positioned over each of the lower corners of the front fascia ahead of the left-front and right-front wheel openings on both those cars," said JGR competition director Wally Brown, via NASCAR.com. "The added pieces were 2 inches wide and 5 ½ inches long with a thickness of 0.012 inches and installed under the wrap. This change in our build process was not properly vetted within our organization and we recognize it is against NASCAR’s rules. We apologize to everyone for this mistake, and we have made changes to our processes to ensure that it does not happen again.”

A surprising outcome, to say the least.