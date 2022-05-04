Joe Gibbs Racing Appealing Suspension: NASCAR World Reacts

DAYTONA, FL - FEBRUARY 20: Brad Keselowski (#6 RFK Racing Kohler Generators Ford) leads during the Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on February 20, 2022 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NASCAR handed out suspensions yesterday for lost wheels during the DuraMAX Drydene 400 at Dover last weekend.

One of the two teams punished was Denny Hamlin's No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team. Hamlin's crew chief Chris Gabehart, jackman Derrell Edwards, and front tire changer Blake Houston were each issued four-race suspensions.

According to FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass, Houston was unjustly suspended, since it was rear tire changer Mike Hicks who actually changed out the front left wheel, which flew off following a pit stop during the Monday portion of the 400-lap event.

Now, Pockrass says Joe Gibbs Racing is appealing the suspensions, and has received a deferral of them pending appeal, an outcome that has drawn varying opinions from NASCAR aficionados.

Hamlin is set to compete in this weekend's Goodyear 400 at Darlington, which will take place on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Unless the appeal is ruled on before then, it looks like he'll have his full pit crew for the race.