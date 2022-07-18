Joe Gibbs Surprised By Kyle Busch: NASCAR World Reacts

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 14: Team owner and Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs walks the grid prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR Hall of Famer and team owner Joe Gibbs is surprised by the Kyle Busch situation.

Gibbs revealed to reporters on Monday that it's taking some time to land Busch a new sponsor for the 2023 season.

The former NFL head coach is very surprised by this.

Busch is one of the most prominent drivers in all of NASCAR, so it's weird that it would take some time.

"I wouldn't like to see Kyle in another car..." one fan admitted.

"Considering Kyle has had the best pit crew all season, I don’t think his pit crew should be an issue… everyone including Coach Gibbs knows that the money Kyle is wanting is not there when you have 2 other guys on that team wanting and deserving of that big money. Kyle to JRM," another fan added.

"Time for Jr to scoop in and take him for his new cup team," one fan predicted.

