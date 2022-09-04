Joey Logano's Wife Goes Viral: NASCAR World Reacts

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 01: NASCAR driver Joey Logano speaks with the media during the NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Media Day at Charlotte Convention Center on September 01, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Joey Logano's wife went viral on social media this week.

The veteran NASCAR driver has his wife listed in his phone as "My Hot A-- Wife."

Documentary cameras captured Logano's wife, Brittany, calling up his phone.

“The contact for my wife has been ‘My Hot Ass Wife’ for the last seven or eight years we’ve been married, and that’s just what it is,” Logano said. “It’s funny now because I use Siri to call her and I say, ‘Call my hot ass wife’ and then my kids in the back say, ‘Are you calling mommy?’ It’s pretty funny.

“I feel like somewhere in there that should be changed, but I like it and now it’s kind of funny. Now we’re just playing off it. I didn’t think twice about it being on my screen when they were shooting, which just goes to show how real everything is. They did a really good job at taking what life is, like what is our life as far as how we prepare for races from a work standpoint, but also at home. They didn’t really edit much out of it.”

That's pretty awesome.

"Joey 👑 Logano is his full name. From his wife contact name to how he races, dude is that guy," one fan added.

"Joey says he uses Siri to call his wife and his kids will go “are you calling Mommy?” 😂," another fan added.

Joey and Brittany have been married since 2014. Clearly, the spark is still there.

Few nicknames can top that one, that's for sure.