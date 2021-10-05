Last weekend, former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley was killed in a double-shooting in Georgia. On Tuesday, disturbing details from Saturday’s frightening incident emerged.

According to documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Townley attacked his ex-wife, Laura Townley, and another man, Zachary Anderson, with a hatchet.

The documents state that Townley went to his ex-wife’s house in Athens, Georgia this past Saturday. Anderson shot John through the chest during this altercation, but he struck Laura as well.

John passed away at the hospital due to his injuries. Laura, meanwhile, is expected to survive at this time.

An investigation is still ongoing, but it definitely seems like the police can at least start connecting some dots here. When the news first broke about Townley’s death on Saturday, there wasn’t much information available.

Police say former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley attacked his ex-wife and another man with a hatchet just before he was shot to death. https://t.co/yBgH4VnqX2 — TMZ (@TMZ) October 5, 2021

Police noted that John and Laura recently finalized a divorce. Unfortunately, this wasn’t the only time they were involved in a domestic dispute.

In 2019, John Wes Townley was charged with three misdemeanor counts for throwing his wife to the floor. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to 12 months probation.

There’s no timetable as to when the police will wrap up this investigation. What we do know, though, is that they’re in contact with Anderson.

