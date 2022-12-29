Judge Reportedly Issues Ruling On Former NASCAR Owner

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 31: A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway on October 31, 2021 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Former NASCAR Cup Series owner Ron Devine is going to have to pay up.

Devine, the onetime owner of BK Racing, has reportedly been ordered to pay $31 million to the trustee handling his team's bankruptcy proceedings.

"The [money], if available/collected, would go to bank that issued loans, IRS, employees, others still owed [money] through approved claims of the BK Racing bankruptcy," reported FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass. "$31M judgment stems from $6M BK Racing paid to Ron Devine affiliated trusts/companies & $11M in BK debt that trustee claims law requires reimbursement. Judge ruled Devine didn't comply with discovery procedures of financial disclosures so awarded full amount & penalties."

Devine testified that the payments in question "often covered short-term loans & he did all he could to comply with requests of financial disclosures."

BK Racing filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy just days before the 2018 Daytona 500. The team fielded several Cup Series cars between 2012 and 2018.

A Burger King franchise owner as well as BK Racing principal owner, Devine entered the Cup Series in 2012.

His team only achieved moderate success on the track but did help launch the careers of several drivers, including Alex Bowman, Corey LaJoie and Matt DiBenedetto.