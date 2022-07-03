Kelley Earnhardt Addresses Criticism: NASCAR World Reacts

HOMESTEAD, FL - NOVEMBER 19: Dale Earnhardt Jr., driver of the #88 AXALTA Chevrolet, hugs his sister Kelley Earnhardt Miller prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 19, 2017 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

We had a major wreck during the NASCAR Xfinity Series on Saturday afternoon, leading to some big controversy within the sport.

Noah Gragson's No. 9 car made contact with Sage Karam's No. 45 car, leading to a massive wreck. Gragson appeared to intentionally make contact, leading to a 10-plus car pileup during the Xfinity Series race.

NASCAR fans were not happy.

Kelley Earnhardt, who co-owns JR Motorsports with her brother, addressed the criticism on Twitter.

NASCAR fans were split on her reasoning, it appears.

"This is just an owner sticking by her driver. Justin Marks made similar comments about Chastain and nobody had a problem with it," one fan tweeted.

"In 2011, Joe Gibbs stuck by Kyle after Texas. He gave Kyle an opportunity to learn from the incident which ultimately made him a better driver. The benefits of doing that were massive for JGR. Good owners give support to their drivers, no matter what happens on the track," one fan added.

"Well in the end, whatever that needs to be talked about to make the best business decision I’m all in for. We shall see what happens next for Gragson at JRM at his contracts end. I just want all parties to be at peace," one fan added on Twitter.

Whose side are you taking in the Xfinity Series wreck controversy?