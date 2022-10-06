Kevin Harvick Has 2-Word Reaction To Major Penalty News
On Wednesday, NASCAR dished out a stiff punishment to Kevin Harvick and the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team.
Harvick's crew chief, Rodney Childers, has been suspended for the next four Cup Series events. Additionally, Childers was fined $100,000.
The No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team also received a 100-point penalty. They're being penalized for "unapproved modification of a single-source part."
It's being reported that Harvick's team modified a vendor-supplied body part that affects the aerodynamic properties of the vehicle.
Shortly after NASCAR announced this punishment, Harvick tweeted: "Seems strange..."
NASCAR President Steve Phelps recently addressed the penalty for Stewart-Haas Racing.
"I would say that’s ridiculous. No one has a vendetta against Kevin Harvick or Rodney, at all, or anyone at Stewart-Haas Racing,” Phelps said. “Our guys are very good. They are going to look at (an infraction). Look at it again. Look at it a third time to make sure there’s a penalty and the penalty is right. If the four team thinks that’s not right, they will file an appeal.”
Childers is eligible to return for the Nov. 6 season finale at Phoenix Raceway.