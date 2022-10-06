Kevin Harvick Has 2-Word Reaction To Major Penalty News

AVONDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 08: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Jimmy John's Freaky Fast Rewards Ford, holds his daughter Piper alongside DeLana Harvick before the NASCAR Cup Series FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway on March 08, 2020 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, NASCAR dished out a stiff punishment to Kevin Harvick and the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team.

Harvick's crew chief, Rodney Childers, has been suspended for the next four Cup Series events. Additionally, Childers was fined $100,000.

The No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team also received a 100-point penalty. They're being penalized for "unapproved modification of a single-source part."

It's being reported that Harvick's team modified a vendor-supplied body part that affects the aerodynamic properties of the vehicle.

Shortly after NASCAR announced this punishment, Harvick tweeted: "Seems strange..."

NASCAR President Steve Phelps recently addressed the penalty for Stewart-Haas Racing.

"I would say that’s ridiculous. No one has a vendetta against Kevin Harvick or Rodney, at all, or anyone at Stewart-Haas Racing,” Phelps said. “Our guys are very good. They are going to look at (an infraction). Look at it again. Look at it a third time to make sure there’s a penalty and the penalty is right. If the four team thinks that’s not right, they will file an appeal.”

Childers is eligible to return for the Nov. 6 season finale at Phoenix Raceway.