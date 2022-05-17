Kurt Busch Releases A Statement On His Divorce News

CHARLOTTE, NC - JANUARY 21: NASCAR drivers Kurt Busch and Bubba Wallace poses for photo prior to the game of Charlotte Hornets against the Oklahoma City Thunder on January 21, 2022 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images) David Dow/Getty Images

On Tuesday, TMZ announced that Kurt Busch's wife, Ashley, filed for divorce.

The court documents obtained by TMZ stated that Ashley and Kurt's marriage was "irretrievably broken." Additionally, she alleged Kurt committed a "tortious act."

Shortly after this report surfaced, Busch released a statement to the public.

"Upon inquiry by various press outlets today, I am heartbroken to confirm that my wife Ashley and I are working to dissolve our marriage," Busch said. "Divorce is a personal and private matter and I hope our privacy will be respected."

Kurt and Ashley met in 2015. One year later, they got married.

Per the court documents, Ashley claims Kurt took away her access to their joint banking accounts and credit cards last month. That's when their relationship went "sideways."

As for Kurt's life on the track, he just won his first race of the year this past Sunday at Kansas Speedway.