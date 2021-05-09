Video: Kurt Busch Has Scary Moment At Darlington Raceway

Kurt Busch had his day at Darlington Raceway come to a premature end on Sunday afternoon after his car burst into flames in the middle of the race.

Well into the NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington, the driver of the No. 1 car spun out in a crowded section of the track. He managed to miss other vehicles, but careened into a barrier protecting the infield grass. He spun a few times before eventually coming to a stop.

Unfortunately, things went from bad to worse for Busch.

The NASCAR driver began to drive back to pit lane, but was clearly leaking fluid from his car. As he slowly circled around the track, flames erupted from the bottom of the vehicle, prompting Busch to pull over early and hustle to get out.

Thankfully, Busch was able to exit the No. 1 safely, but his day was done.

Needless to say, it was a disappointing finish for the 42-year-old driver in what’s been a frustrating season so far. Busch is currently ranked 17th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings and has just two top-10 finishes in 2021.

This also isn’t the first time this season that Busch has exited the race due to a mechanical problem. Just a few weeks ago at Talladega, the No. 1 car’s tires burst into flames in an eerily similar manner to Sunday.

.@KurtBusch's day is done at @TALLADEGA due to a mechanical issue. The below did not help matters. 😳 pic.twitter.com/1wBBA3tWoZ — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 25, 2021

This weekend’s outcome was especially disappointing for Busch as his mother was in attendance for Mother’s Day. He shared a picture of his family before the race got underway.

“NASCAR is a family sport, so it’s great to have family back at track,” Busch tweeted prior to Sunday’s start. “Especially today! Happy Mother’s Day to my wonderful mom, and all the other great moms out there. Enjoy the race!

NASCAR is a family sport, so it’s great to have family back at track. Especially today! Happy Mother’s Day to my wonderful mom, and all the other great moms out there. Enjoy the race! pic.twitter.com/BIPQX7KU1j — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) May 9, 2021

The conclusion of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington can be seen on FOX.

