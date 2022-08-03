Kurt Busch Still Not Racing: NASCAR World Reacts

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - APRIL 23: Kurt Busch, driver of the #45 Monster Energy Toyota, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Kurt Busch will miss his third straight NASCAR Cup Series race this weekend.

The Toyota driver announced Wednesday afternoon that he isn't cleared to return Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. Busch has been sidelined since suffering concussion-like symptoms following a crash in the July 23 qualifying session at Pocono Raceway.

Per a statement released on Twitter, Busch said he's "working hard to get back to 100%" and hopes to compete at Richmond Raceway on Aug. 14.

Busch's 23XI Racing team said they're "looking forward" to him returning to steer the No. 45 vehicle.

While fans wish they were seeing Busch in action this weekend, they wished him the best in his recovery.

Ty Gibbs, the 19-year-old grandson of Joe Gibbs, will once again take Busch's spot. He's logged two top-20 finishes at Pocono and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Busch was previously granted a postseason waiver if he meets all other criteria for the Cup Series Playoffs. Currently 14th in the standings, he's on the cusp of eligibility.

Hopefully Busch makes a full recovery and can return to the track soon.