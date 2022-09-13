Kyle Busch Announces Official Decision On His NASCAR Future

HAMPTON, GEORGIA - JULY 10: Kyle Busch, driver of the #54 Extra Gum Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Credit Karma Money 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10, 2021 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

On Tuesday morning, Kyle Busch announced his plans for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Busch has been with Joe Gibbs Racing for the majority of his career. That being said, their partnership is coming to an end.

It turns out that Busch will join Richard Childress Racing for the 2023 season. He'll drive the No. 8 car for the team.

“RCR has an impressive history in NASCAR and I’m honored that Richard is putting his trust in me to come in and continue to build on that legacy,” said Busch. “Growing up in a family of passionate racers myself, I feel like the culture that the Childress family has built within their organization will be an ideal fit for me. As I begin the next chapter of my career, I’m looking forward to driving for RCR and working with everyone there to add more wins and championships to both of our resumes.”

Randall Burnett will be Busch's crew chief when he officially enters the No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1.

Landing a driver of Busch's caliber should elevate Richard Childress Racing.

Busch, a two-time Cup Series champion, has more than 220 career wins among NASCAR's top-three series.

A sponsor lineup for Busch and RCR has not been announced yet.