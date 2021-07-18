Kyle Busch Has Blunt Reaction To Disappointing Result Today

Starting on the pole in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Kyle Busch was well-positioned for a strong finish. Unfortunately for the 36-year-old driver, the weather had other ideas.

Early in Sunday’s race, rain began to fall at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and quickly caused disarray. Busch was one of those affected as he lost control of his No. 18 car going into Turn 1 on the sixth lap and went sliding into the wall. He was able to keep driving, but the back bumper of his vehicle sustained major damage.

The impact of the collision sidetracked 36-year-old’s race before it really even began. Busch and his team met soon after the crash and determined that their day was done.

The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion met with the media briefly after the wreck and tried to make sense of what had happened. He was visibly upset and summed up his feelings in just a few words.

“We’re done. We’re going home. It’s over,” Busch said in response to a question about his level of frustration after the crash, per NBC Sports.

"We're done. We're going home. It's over."@KyleBusch was leading when rain began to fall on the track, and crashed out of the race early at @NHMS. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/pME9OYEwd3 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 18, 2021

Here’s another look at Busch’s wreck. As you can see, he was alone in front of the pack, but the slick conditions caused his No. 18 car to spin out and careen into the wall.

OH MY GOODNESS. It started raining at @NHMS and many people, including race leader Kyle Busch, started wrecking. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/N5cAQp8UpK — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 18, 2021

Busch has had a strong NASCAR Cup Series campaign in 2021, ranking third overall in the current standings. A win on Sunday could’ve given him a major boost headed into the final month of the regular season before the playoffs get underway in September.

Instead, Busch will have to “go home” and try to regroup in three weeks at the Watkins Glen Invitational.