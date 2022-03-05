The Spun

Kyle Busch Crashes On Saturday: NASCAR World Reacts

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch looks on with a straight face.HAMPTON, GEORGIA - JULY 10: Kyle Busch, driver of the #54 Extra Gum Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Credit Karma Money 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10, 2021 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Kyle Busch didn’t last long at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday afternoon. Just six minutes into his practice session, the 36-year-old slammed into the wall.

The picture is even worse. Take a look.

Upon closer review, it appears the left-rear tire blew out, causing Busch’s No. 18 to spin and then slam against the wall.

NASCAR fans have been sending in their reactions to Kyle Busch’s crash on Saturday afternoon. They aren’t happy with the tire manufacturer.

“KB will go to a backup car for Sunday,” said Joe Gibbs Racing. 

“Kyle Busch went for a spin about six minutes into the session and wadded up his No. 18 Toyota’s left-rear. Looked like he had a tire going down. Could be a backup car. His day’s done early for sure,” said Aaron Bearden of Motorsports Beat.

“Here’s the replay of Rowdy’s crash. Busch said that’s ‘a backup car for sure’ and said there’s ‘nothing you can do’ when tires don’t hold air. He isn’t sure he did anything to cause that one,” Bearden added.

“Oh… oh no. Goodyear has a problem,” a fan tweeted.

This isn’t a good start to the weekend for Kyle Busch. He’ll be in the backup car on Sunday.

