Kyle Busch didn’t last long at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday afternoon. Just six minutes into his practice session, the 36-year-old slammed into the wall.
The 1️⃣8️⃣ is around! @KyleBusch makes heavy contact with the wall early in practice. pic.twitter.com/a3v8KThHEG
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 5, 2022
The picture is even worse. Take a look.
Kyle Busch car pic.twitter.com/blh2LaZbad
— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 5, 2022
Upon closer review, it appears the left-rear tire blew out, causing Busch’s No. 18 to spin and then slam against the wall.
Here's what happened (left-rear tire went down): https://t.co/yw6E7ol2eX pic.twitter.com/lENP8fc5W7
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 5, 2022
NASCAR fans have been sending in their reactions to Kyle Busch’s crash on Saturday afternoon. They aren’t happy with the tire manufacturer.
“KB will go to a backup car for Sunday,” said Joe Gibbs Racing.
KB will go to a backup car for Sunday. https://t.co/VzmoGr2Dm5
— Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) March 5, 2022
“Kyle Busch went for a spin about six minutes into the session and wadded up his No. 18 Toyota’s left-rear. Looked like he had a tire going down. Could be a backup car. His day’s done early for sure,” said Aaron Bearden of Motorsports Beat.
Kyle Busch went for a spin about six minutes into the session and wadded up his No. 18 Toyota's left-rear. Looked like he had a tire going down.
Could be a backup car. His day's done early for sure.
— Aaron Bearden (@aaronbearden93) March 5, 2022
“Here’s the replay of Rowdy’s crash. Busch said that’s ‘a backup car for sure’ and said there’s ‘nothing you can do’ when tires don’t hold air. He isn’t sure he did anything to cause that one,” Bearden added.
Here's the replay of Rowdy's crash.
Busch said that's "a backup car for sure" and said there's "nothing you can do" when tires don't hold air. He isn't sure he did anything to cause that one. https://t.co/TtnhgvjMmW
— Aaron Bearden (@aaronbearden93) March 5, 2022
“Oh… oh no. Goodyear has a problem,” a fan tweeted.
This isn’t a good start to the weekend for Kyle Busch. He’ll be in the backup car on Sunday.