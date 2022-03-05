Kyle Busch didn’t last long at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday afternoon. Just six minutes into his practice session, the 36-year-old slammed into the wall.

The 1️⃣8️⃣ is around! @KyleBusch makes heavy contact with the wall early in practice. pic.twitter.com/a3v8KThHEG — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 5, 2022

The picture is even worse. Take a look.

Kyle Busch car pic.twitter.com/blh2LaZbad — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 5, 2022

Upon closer review, it appears the left-rear tire blew out, causing Busch’s No. 18 to spin and then slam against the wall.

NASCAR fans have been sending in their reactions to Kyle Busch’s crash on Saturday afternoon. They aren’t happy with the tire manufacturer.