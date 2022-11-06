Kyle Busch Is Heartbroken For The Gibbs Family On Sunday

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - SEPTEMBER 10: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M's Toyota, speaks to the media during a press conference after practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway on September 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Kyle Busch will be driving at today's NASCAR Cup Series Championship with a heavy heart.

Busch, who drives the No. 18 car for Joe Gibbs Racing, is mourning the passing of the team's co-owner, Coy Gibbs. Gibbs, the son of legendary NFL head coach and NASCAR owner Joe Gibbs, died in his sleep Saturday night at the age of 49, just hours after his son Ty won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship at Phoenix.

Before the start of this afternoon's race, Busch shared his thoughts on Twitter.

"Words can’t describe this day. Today was already going to be tough enough but it’s even more gut wrenching now. Heartbroken," Busch tweeted.

Gibbs' reference to today already being tough is pertaining to it being his final event for Joe Gibbs Racing. After 15 seasons and two NASCAR Cup Series championships, he's heading to Richard Childress Racing in 2023.

What better way to go out than to win this last race in honor of Coy?