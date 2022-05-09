Kyle Busch Reveals If He'd Miss Race For Daughter's Birth

SONOMA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 06: Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 Sport Clips Toyota, and wife Samantha walk the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on June 06, 2021 in Sonoma, California. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Kyle Busch's day at Darlington Raceway ended early when he got caught up in a wreck on Stage 2. While he'll look to rebound from the disappointing outcome, he could potentially miss the next race for a far more important moment.

On Saturday, via Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, Busch told reporters that he'd skip an event if it interferes with the birth of his second child. A surrogate is due to soon give birth to a daughter for Busch and his wife, Samantha.

“It’s always a hard decision, but I think you can live down missing a race," Busch said. "But you’ll never live down not being there for the birth of your kid."

Joe Gibbs Racing placed Trevor Bayne on standby to drive Busch's No. 18 Toyota if needed last weekend. The 2011 Daytona 500 winner will stay on call for this weekend's Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.

The two-time Cup Series champion will have plenty of more opportunities to get behind the wheel even if he misses one race.